Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This company that provides life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.40, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

