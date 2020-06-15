Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This company that provides life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price and Consensus
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price-consensus-chart | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote
American Equity Investment Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company pe-ratio-ttm | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote
Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Great Elm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.40, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Macro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Macro S.A. Quote
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Banco Macro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco Macro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Macro S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Macro Bank Inc. (BMA): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.