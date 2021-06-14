Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.16, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 61% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID): This integrated steel producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.09, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

