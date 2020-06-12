Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.13, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This seaborne transportation provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.88, compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.