Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): This bank holding company for Metro City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.20, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company for the Five Star Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 65.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This company that operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

