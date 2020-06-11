Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.9% over the last 60 days.
National General Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
