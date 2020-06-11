Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote

AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.9% over the last 60 days.

National General Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

National General Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | National General Holdings Corp Quote

National General Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National General Holdings Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

National General Holdings Corp pe-ratio-ttm | National General Holdings Corp Quote

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.