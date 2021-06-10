Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Matson, Inc. (MATX): This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.1% over the last 60 days.

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.

The Community Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.39, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures and markets building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 70.3% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.13, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

