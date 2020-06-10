Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN): This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 90 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.67 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 90 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA): This holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 90 days.

ESSA Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.63 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

