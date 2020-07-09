Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Preferred Bank (PFBC): This provider of commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This manufacturer of solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72, compared with 119.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

