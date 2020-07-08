Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that owns, leases and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and more has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73, compared with 122.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This digital communications products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Avaya Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Avaya Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote
Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 80.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Avaya Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Avaya Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This trading services and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Free Stock Analysis Report
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.