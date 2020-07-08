Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that owns, leases and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and more has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus

PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus

PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73, compared with 122.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)

PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)

PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This digital communications products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Avaya Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Avaya Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote

Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 80.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avaya Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avaya Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avaya Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This trading services and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


Click to get this free report

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Free Stock Analysis Report

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular