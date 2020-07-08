Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that owns, leases and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and more has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73, compared with 122.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This digital communications products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 80.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This trading services and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

