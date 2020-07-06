Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.86, compared with 131.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 68.4% over the last 60 days.
QEP Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
QEP Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QEP Resources, Inc. Quote
QEP Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
QEP Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
QEP Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | QEP Resources, Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Free Stock Analysis Report
QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.