Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.86, compared with 131.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 68.4% over the last 60 days.

QEP Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

