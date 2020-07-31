Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.3% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.62 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB): This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 90 days.

Metropolitan Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.05 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 90 days.

Delek Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

