Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.79, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that stores and markets refined petroleum products and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sprague Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 31.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

