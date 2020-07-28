Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.3% over the last 90 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.61 compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 90 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Delek Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.04 compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

