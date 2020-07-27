Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This designer and manufacturer of solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.4% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31 compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 90 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.67 compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This provider of seaborne transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 90 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Dynagas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.