Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This designer and manufacturer of solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.4% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31 compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 90 days.
United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.67 compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This provider of seaborne transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 90 days.
Dynagas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
