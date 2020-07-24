Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96, compared with 26.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX): This owner and operator of midstream infrastructure assets, and insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Noble Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.17, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

