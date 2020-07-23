Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Big Lots, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 28.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This company that operates in the seaborne transportation industry has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Dynagas LNG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.