Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This provider of trading services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): This operator of pipelines and other midstream assets has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.
BP Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 38.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TC PipeLines, LP (TCP): This company that participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
TC PipeLines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73, compared with 38.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
