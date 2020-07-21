Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.00, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): This provider of retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This designer and manufacturer of turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.78, compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

