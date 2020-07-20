Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This turbocharger and electric boosting technologies provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 24.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.02, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

