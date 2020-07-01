Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.8% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.77, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This digital communications products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Avaya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.94, compared with 78.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

QEP Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.15, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

