Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): This operator and franchiser of Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Jack in the Box has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.67 compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This provider of seaborne transportation has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 90 days.

Dynagas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09 compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 90 days.

Washington Prime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.99 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 90 days.

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

