Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK): This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

The Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Bancorp, Inc. Quote

The Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Bancorp, Inc. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This equipment rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 90 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.87 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Rentals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 90 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.