Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31, compared with 32.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This company that owns, leases and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and more has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 114.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.01, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

