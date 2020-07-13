Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This operator in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 33.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Quote

BrightSphere Investment Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Quote

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.