Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. SBOW: This energy company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 49.1% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.37, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA: This digital communications products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97, compared with 79.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. GCAP: This trading services and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG: This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.03, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

