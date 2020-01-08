Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.91 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

