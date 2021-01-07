Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

Jabil Inc. (JBL): This provider of manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89 compared with 28.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29 compared with 40.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.