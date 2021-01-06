Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 39.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.5% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): This provider of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

