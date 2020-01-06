Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL):This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This manufacturer of rubber and plastic components for water and air sealing operations etc has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Unique Fabricating has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 27.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.62, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.56, compared with 29.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.