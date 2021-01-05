Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Plains GP Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

