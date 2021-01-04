Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.63, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.

ODP Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.85, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

