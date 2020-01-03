Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56 compared with 22.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.65 compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Depot, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.