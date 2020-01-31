Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL):This provider of air passenger transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86, compared with 34.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer of polysilicon has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This owner and charterer of containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 34.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.