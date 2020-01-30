Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.11 compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.68 compared with 29.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

