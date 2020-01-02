Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This jewelry retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.86, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processor of steel products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.45, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ternium S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ternium S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote
Affiliated Managers Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.