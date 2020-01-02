Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This jewelry retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.86, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processor of steel products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.45, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Affiliated Managers Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

