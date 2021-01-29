Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

TOTAL SE (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.5% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.72 compared with 115.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.05 compared with 84.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01 compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

