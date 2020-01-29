Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.9, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) 3.15, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) 5.51, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL): This company that owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Quote

CBL & Associates Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.71, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.