Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer, and seller and firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 23.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.29, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR): This independent investment management company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Victory Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.