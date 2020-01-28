Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This provider of annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.62 compared with 29.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

