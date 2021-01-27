Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norbord has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.00 compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

