Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This company that provides life insurance products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 90 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO):This is a diversified consumer finance company, which provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 90 days.

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.45, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mylan N.V. (MYL): This company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 90 days.

Mylan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) 4.87, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC): This is a media and entertainment, that creates content and experiences for audiences has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.8% over the last 90 days.

ViacomCBS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

