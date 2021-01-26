Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 10.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This provider of investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

Plains GP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.