Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.5% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

