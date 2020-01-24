Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM):This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) 3.18, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Tenneco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.47, compared with 36.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.