Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

TOTAL SE (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 141.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company in China has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00 compared with 44.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.71 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

