Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.51, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) 4.11, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Tenneco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63, compared with 36.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

