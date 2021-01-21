Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.69, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This residential real estate services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 40.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 28.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

