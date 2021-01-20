Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.02 compared with 80.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company in China has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

China Petroleum & Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Fidus Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote

Fidus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.29 compared with 51.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fidus Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Fidus Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.