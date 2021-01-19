Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.5% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.08, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
