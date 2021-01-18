Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norbord has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.06 compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47 compared with 29.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.29 compared with 52.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

